A woman was left seriously hurt after a car ploughed into a funfair following a police chase.

It is believed the car drove through the gate of the fairground before those inside ran away, leaving the car "still running on full lock and in gear".

A showmen then managed to put the handbrake on, organisers said, and it came to rest under one of the bungee trampolines.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers first tried to pull the silver Ford Focus over on Wigan Road, Hindley, but the driver failed to stop.

Officers then pursued the car onto Cross Street and then Morris Street before it ploughed through a funfair on the former Market Square at around 8:23pm on Saturday 7 October.

A 42-year-old woman was struck and suffered serious injuries, while the people inside the car fled the scene, GMP said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the crash. Credit: MEN Media

The incident has been referred to the force's Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Bosses at A L Silcock Fun Fairs said the incident left workers 'shook up'.

In a post on social media, the company said: "At around 8:30pm tonight an incident occurred whilst we were open at Hindley."From what we can gather a stolen car being pursued by the police drove through the gate and onto the fairground, the occupants of the car bailed out and ran away leaving the car still running on full lock and in gear.

"Luckily one of the showmen managed to put the handbrake on and it came to a halt under one of the bungee trampolines."From what we have been told one lady has been injured and a man. Police and ambulance crews were immediately on site."This happened so quickly we have been so lucky that no one was seriously hurt tonight. We hope that anyone who witnessed the incident are okay."All of us on the ground tonight are fine, just a little shook up as it’s not something you expect to happen."The fair was open as normal on Sunday. Two young men have since been arrested in connection with the crash.A 19-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. Both have been bailed while enquiries continue.Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch.In a statement, GMP said: "Officers are appealing for information following a collision at a funfair near Morris Street in Hindley at approximately 8:25pm on Saturday 7 October 2023.

"A silver Ford Focus was requested to stop by police on Wigan Road in Hindley and when it failed to do so a short pursuit ensued."The vehicle drove onto Cross Street and then Morris Street before entering a funfair. The vehicle then collided with a member of the public, leaving her with serious injuries, although these are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening or life changing."The occupants of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries."In-line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"Police are now appealing to anyone with relevant information or footage of the incident - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam - to report it."

