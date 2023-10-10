A £1.2 million project tackling the climate crisis and restoring nature in local communities has been announced.

The initiative is a partnership project between Sow the City and Manchester Urban Diggers supported by WWF, the RSPB and the National Trust.

With funding from the National Lottery Fund and Co-op, it will benefit 18 neighbourhoods, including Newton Heath and Platt Fields in Manchester.

The Nature Neighbourhoods project will look at the root causes of the nature and climate crises in a local context, bringing residents together with local decision-makers to shape the future of the area.

The UK-wide initiative will invest into 18 neighbourhoods. Credit: Rob Carmier RSPB Images

Sow The City are a social enterprise focussed on repurposing derelict urban sites into attractive, useful green space, involving local communities to share skills and connect with nature.

Kieron McGlasson, Director of Sow the City said: “Newton Heath is Manchester’s most deprived ward and historically an area that has felt ignored.

"We were bowled over by the response of local people interested to get involved with nature and green up their spaces and community.

"We are therefore thrilled to be involved in this project to add momentum to this initial work and progress Newton Heath into a Nature Neighbourhood."

It aims to bring local residents together with decision-makers. Credit: Ben Andrew RSPB Images

Announcing the initiative on World Mental Health Day, 10 October, organisers are hoping to highlight the mental health benefits of being outside with access to green spaces.

They say while most people live in town and cities, there are often substantial barriers to accessing nature in urban environments, along with higher social and economic inequalities.

Rory Crawford, Project Manager for the Nature Neighbourhoods partnership, said: “Urban nature doesn’t tend to be the focus of wildlife documentaries.

"But most of us live in urban areas, and they present the biggest opportunity for people to access and take action for nature on a day-to-day basis. "

“Efforts to improve access and tackle the biodiversity and climate crises have not tended to focus on neighbourhoods experiencing high levels of deprivation, but the localcommunity organisations involved in this project are at the forefront of addressing this, through community gardens, improving parks, connecting young people to nature, community inclusion, creating new green spaces and supporting safe, active travel.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...