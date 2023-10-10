A four-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a van.

The child was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries following the collision on Queens Drive, in Nantwich, at around 4.28pm on Monday 10 October.

Cheshire Police attended the scene where they found a white Ford transit van and the young boy who was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was taken to Alder Hey Hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured.

An investigation has now been launched into the collision and officers say they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any dashcam footage.

Sergeant Russell Sime, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The child in this case has sustained serious injuries that could have proved fatal, and we are committed to doing all we can to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The collision occurred on Queens Drive at a busy time of day, and as part of our investigation we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1663760.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.