A man from Manchester has been killed in Israel by Hamas militants, his sister has said.

Daniel 'Danny' Darlington, 34, who is originally from the UK but was living in Berlin in Germany, had been visiting the country at the time.

The photographer and avid Manchester United supporter was formerly a student at Manchester Metropolitan University, and was originally from Didsbury in south Manchester.

Danny Darlington

Writing on Instagram, his sister Shelley Darlington said he was 'murdered by terrorists' in Nir Oz, southern Israel, on Saturday morning, 7 October - and said she was 'broken'.

It is understood he was travelling with German partner Carolin Bohl.

The pair documented their travels on Instagram before they were killed.

Danny's sister Ms Darlington posted: "Knowing how many people loved and cared for Danny, and reading your memories of him will never bring him back, but it does offer a slither of comfort to the indescribable pain I am feeling."

Danny Darlington and Carolin Bohl

He died alongside his 'beautiful friend Carolin', Ms Darlington added.

She said: "Only days before he was riding his bike, laughing, taking photos of sunsets and enjoying life's simple pleasures in our beautiful kibbutz.

"He was meant to leave for Tel Aviv the night before but decided to stay one more day to explore the kibbutz with his friend - a decision that has irrevocably changed all our lives forever, and one that cost him his life."

She added his family does not have 'concrete details' about what happened to him, but they are in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to organise returning his body to the UK.

Ms Darlington wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has contacted me with messages of love and support.

"I have read each and every one of them. Many of you I have not seen in decades. Many who I have never met, friends of Danny's from all coroners of the world.

"At this stage, we do not have concrete details or any official information on what exactly happened to them both.

"Our community has been destroyed. My family are in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to try to recover his body and bring him home to the UK."

Ms Darlington said in the post she would be flying back to the UK to prepare for "a harrowing few weeks", she added "I am broken".

She later posted on Instagram: "My baby brother, a gentle, kind and caring soul with such a bright future ahead of him.

"Words cannot describe the pain we are feeling. May he rest in peace."

Carolin's sister Anja Pasquesi said on Sunday night the family had received 'news on the ground' in Israel.

"Today we learned that she and her friend Danny were killed in a terrorist attack yesterday," she added.

"We are broken and are working to cope with this unimaginable tragedy."

