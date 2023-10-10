The remains of a man from Cheshire who went missing over 10 years ago have been discovered in North Wales.

Anthony Lewis from Ellesmere Port was 63 when he was last seen in July 2012.

His car was found in Snowdonia, and despite renewed appeals by police over the years, the search proved fruitless.

Human remains were reportedly found in September by a member of the public in a wood near Dolgarrog in Conwy county.

At an inquest which was opened this week, the court was told that the provisional cause of death was asphyxiation from helium.

Credit: North Wales Police

Mr Lewis, whose estranged wife lived in Italy, vanished from the home he shared with his mother, in Woodsome Drive in Whitby, on 5 July 2012.

His failure to contact his family was described as "totally out of character" by police searching for him.

Mr Lewis was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt and jeans and was not believed to be carrying any cash or bank cards.

After the discovery of his car, a silver BMW 318, in Llanrwst, a week later, a major search of woodlands and waterways took place.

A police helicopter was used in the search, while officers handed out flyers with Mr Lewis’s photograph on at boatyards in Bangor and Conway.

Dolgarrog, where Mr Lewis’ remains were found, is around five miles from where his car was discovered.A full inquest is yet to be held.

