The North West Gem getting a major facelift

The revamp of Haigh Hall started in late April

Work on a highly anticipated multi-million pound facelift of Wigan’s historic Haigh Hall is now under way.

The Grade II*-listed building has stood empty for some time since the council won a High Court battle to evict the firm operating a hotel there. It is now being given a lease of life to secure its future.

Al Holmes, Creative Director, Al and Al, said "The family that owned Haigh Hall had a bunker and that's where treasure was stored during the blitz. Every museum in London closed during the Second world War. Haigh actually held Christopher Wren's original model of St Pauls which the kids used to play with like a dolls house."

The revamp of Haigh Hall started in late April under Wigan Council's £37.5m masterplan to transform it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

Haig Hall has been a stately home with Rembrandts and Botticellis hanging on the walls. It had one of the largest private libraries in Europe. It served as a military hospital during both world wars and stored treasures from London. Now all that history is being unlocked.

The Grade II*-listed building has stood empty for some time

All five floors will be opened including an art gallery for Wigan artist Theodore Major who was a contemporary of Lowry's.

Major refused to sell his work and instead let people into his home free to look at it. Now thousands of his paintings will be on display free of charge again.

Major's daughter Mary said of the relationship between the two men "they were friends actually. Lowry used to come round to the house on occasion.

"I first came to one of the rooms here at Haigh Hall some time ago and I looked round and thought this is an art gallery. I look around and thought this was the place."

It is going to be at least two and a half years until Haigh Hall is back open and we'll be able to see the jewel in Wigan's Crown sparkling once again.