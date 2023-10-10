Thieves stole "essential safety equipment" from an air ambulance paramedic as they attended an emergency and critically injured people.

The helmet, worth around £2,000, was taken from the North West Air Ambulance helicopter by a group of youths on bikes, who took it as they cycled past.

The incident happened as the crew attended the 999 call on 6 October, in Whitefield, Manchester at 3.30pm.

The specialist equipment allows crew members to communicate with each other when in the air, and also provide vital safety to the person wearing them.

Without the flight helmets, the charity’s pilots, doctors, and critical care paramedics cannot respond to emergency incidents in the helicopters as it is a mandatory safety feature.

The specialist equipment allows crew members to communicate with each other when in the air. Credit: North West Air Ambulance

The flight helmets cost around £2,200 and are made to measure for each crew member, as they come with special fittings tailored to the shape of the person’s head.

The theft meant the crew of Helimed 72 had to return to base to collect a spare which could be used as a replacement, before they were able to continue accepting call-outs to critically ill and injured patients.

David Briggs, Operations Director at the North West Air Ambulance Charity, said: “It is really disappointing to have essential safety equipment stolen from our crews, whilst they are at scene attending to critically injured people.

"The charity costs £12 million pounds a year to provide lifesaving treatment to the people of the North West.

“Our crews and equipment are paid for directly by our hardworking, kind and generous supporters.

"I'd ask those responsible to consider the impact they made, as their actions prevented us from responding to those who could be their family, friends or neighbours.

"Our crews are shocked and saddened by this mindless act.”

The North West Air Ambulance Charity is not part of the NHS and does not receive any government funding, it relies on the donations from the general public to help fund its lifesaving work.