In February 2009, the country was shocked by the murder of Clare Wood.

The 36-year-old from Salford was killed by her ex-boyfriend, George Appleton, who had previously served prison sentences for stalking, harassing and abusing women.

After her death, her family said she would never have entered into the relationship had she known of Appleton’s violent past - and campaigned for a way to alert potential victims of domestic violence of a partner’s prior offences, known as Clare’s Law.

Clare Wood was murdered by her former partner Credit: Family handout

What is Clare's Law?

Clare's Law - or the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) - deals primarily with convictions for violent or abusive behaviour.

Under the scheme, individuals can ask police to check whether a new or existing partner has a violent past (the ‘right to ask’).

If police checks show a person may be at risk of domestic violence from their partner, the police will consider disclosing the information.

The Manchester Safeguarding Partnership said: “The aim of the scheme is to give people an opportunity to make enquiries about an individual who they are in a relationship with, or who is in a relationship with someone they know, and there is a concern that the individual may be abusive towards their partner.

“If police checks show that the individual has a record of offences relating to abuse or there is other information to indicate the person you know is at risk, the police will consider sharing this information with the person(s) best placed to protect the potential victim”

How does Clare's Law work?

The scheme gives a member of the public the right to ask the police if their partner may pose a risk to them.

The Met Police says it also allows "a member of the public to make an enquiry into the partner of a close friend or family member".

Most police forces have an online form that people can fill in, which is then evaluated by officers, who decide whether to inform them of the results.

Clare’s Law applies primarily to reveal prior convictions for violent and/or abusive behaviour.

For other offences, such as sexual offences, there is a separate disclosure scheme, called Sarah's Law.