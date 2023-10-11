Play Brightcove video

Footage of the aftermath of the blaze on Balmoral Way.

CREDIT: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police say two people have been rescued after a house was 'set on fire'.

Officers say CCTV shows a man "ignite the front door" of the home in Huyton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a blaze at a property on Balmoral Way, on Tuesday 10 October at around 10.30pm.

At the scene Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service rescued two people and put out the fire.

The victims suffered minor injuries that were treated by paramedics.

Detectives say footage has established the fire may have been caused deliberately.

The footage shows two men approached the address and one was seen to ignite the front door of the property.

A joint investigation between Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Richard Shillito said: "This was a reckless attack that could have put two people in serious danger while they were inside their home.

"The occupants are being supported by our officers as we look to find who was responsible."For someone to endanger the lives of residents in our community is absolutely despicable, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at around 10.30pm last night.

"If you live on Balmoral Way and have home CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices, please check these as any detail may be pivotal in our investigation, as well as any information to identify those involved."You can contact Merseyside Police @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000990282."