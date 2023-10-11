Coronation Street star Sue Nicholls says people stop her in the shops to warn her about the antics of her on-screen son Stephen.

Sue, who has played Audrey Roberts since 1979, was speaking ahead of the dramatic conclusion of a long running storyline that has seen her beloved son Stephen stealing all the equity in her house.

Sue Nicholls has played Audrey since 1979 Credit: Danielle Baguley/ITV

She said: "Some people are still telling me he is up to no good and Audrey should see him for what he is.

"The people I know best when I go shopping tell me to be careful and I assure them that I am being.

"I think they will be very worried this week, I have been telling them to keep watching as his behaviour is going to get very worrying.

"What is so lovely about it is the public are talking about it and that is what we want.

" A villain like Stephen elevates it and gets people engaged so I know they will be gripped this week and worried about Audrey and they should be worried, finding out the truth is not going to end well for her!"

In Wednesday's episode, Audrey is shocked to discover that her golden child is up to no good, but unaware that he is also a murderer, she decides to confront him and demand answers.

Audrey then goes missing, as the Platts look to find her after discovering information about Stephen's grisly crimes.

The Platts will look to find Audrey after discovering information about Stephen's grisly crimes Credit: ITV/Danielle Baguley

Speaking about Audrey's reaction to the discovery and whether she knows about the murders, Nicholls said: "She just thinks he has conned her out of her money, she doesn't know he has killed people.

"He is her son and she wants answers from him about why he stole from her.

"Of course what she doesn't know is that the family are now looking for her as they have discovered about the murders and everyone is very frightened for her safety.

"What they find when they break into the flat makes them even more worried for her safety and they call the police."

Speaking on whether Audrey has any doubts about Stephen, she added: "No, she hasn't had any doubts about him at all, that is what is so hard for her hearing all these things that he has supposedly done."