Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was found injured and distressed in Leyland.

The 13-year-old girl, found at around 7:30pm on Thursday 5 October, was in a 'very disorientated state' with 'significant' bruising to her legs.

She later told Lancashire Police she had no memory of how she ended up injured or so disorientated.

Police believe she had been walking in the Canberra Road and King Street areas before she was found by a dog walker who was able to get the girl home to her parents, but did not leave his name.

Officers are urging the 'Good Samaritan' to call and for anybody who saw the girl between 5.30pm and 7.30pm to get in touch.

She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft tall, with long brown hair which was tied in a ponytail.

She was wearing pale blue shorts, a black Nike top and black, grey and pink trainers.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Causey, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, said: “We appreciate this is quite a vague appeal but the girl was injured and very confused, with little memory of the previous two hours, so we need to establish what has happened and ascertain whether anything criminal took place.

“She knows that around 5.30pm she met some friends close to Tesco but can remember very little from then until she was taken home.

“Anybody who saw her and can help us is asked to get in touch. Similarly, if anybody thinks they know who the good Samaritan was – or if they see this appeal – we would ask them to get in touch.”

Call 101, quoting log 1548 of 5 October.

