A man is critically ill in hospital after being knocked off his electric scooter in crash in St Helens.The 49-year-old was riding an electric scooter on Market Street when it collided with a red Fiat car at the junction on Sankey Street.

Emergency services arrived at the scene in Newton-Le-Willows and airlifted the man to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in critical condition.

The 41-year-old woman driving the Fiat was uninjured and is co-operating with the police investigation.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Sergeant Simon Duffy, Lead Investigating Officer for the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The rider of the electric scooter is currently in a critical condition following the collision.

"His next-of-kin has been traced and we are offering support to the family at this difficult time."We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision that have not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

"I would also urge anyone who witnessed the collision or were driving in the vicinity of Market Street and Sankey Street and captured it on dashcam footage or other means to please get in touch."

