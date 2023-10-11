Mountain rescuers have issued a warning regarding a five-foot deep puddle on the moors above Bolton.

One runner injured his ankle and was taken to hospital after falling in and sinking up to his neck.

Another warned they hurt their elbow and wrist and after mistakenly thinking the puddle was about 'two or three inches deep'.

To demonstrate the deceiving depth of the peat bog Bolton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) submerged a 5ft 6ins fence post into the water - and shared the pictures on their Facebook page.

BMRT posted: "Pictured here at dusk is a 6ft 2ins chap holding a 5ft 6ins wooden fence post, which was found lying on the moor nearby.

"The stone path is solid - and about 3ft wide - but when covered in water it's very difficult to make out the edges of the stone, especially when the sun is low above the horizon.

"As you'll see from the pictures, the bog very easily consumed almost all of the fence post - with very little resistance from the mud. It's exactly the same on the other side of the path.

"We can well believe the stories of people sinking up to their chest. Please take care on this path - especially if overtaking whilst running!"

The bog is found on the path between Redmond's Edge and Great Hill, on Anglezarke Moor, to the north of Bolton.

