A young dad suffered 'unsurvivable' brain injuries after a boy stepped onto the road in front of his e-bike, an inquest has been told.

Ryan Everton, from Preston, died on 5 June 2023 following a collision with a pedestrian on Skeffington Road.

The 32-year-old was riding his elecrically-assisted bike around 6pm on 4 June when a teenage boy, who can not be identified, stepped out into the road.

An inquest was told neither Ryan or the boy 'would have been able to see each other' and the coroner described Ryan's death as 'a tragic accident'.

Ryan was taken to the Critical Care Unit at Royal Preston Hospital where neurosurgeons determined he had suffered an 'unsurvivable' brain injury.

The teenage boy suffered a broken bone and internal injuries.

E-bikes can be legally ridden on public roads. Credit: ITV News

At an inquest on 10 October 2023, Ryan's family heard how neither Ryan or the boy 'could have done anything to avoid the collision' because other cars blocked their views.

Ryan's mum Hayley said: "From when he was a little boy he loved riding his bike.

"When he was 20, Ryan met the love of his life, Michelle, she would call him a joker who always had a massive smile."She added: " Ryan has left a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him. We miss him incredibly, especially Michelle and their children. "

Dr Andrew Donahue, a consultant at the Royal Preston Hospital, said Ryan had suffered a bilateral subdural haematoma; where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain, and a subarachnoid haemorrhage is an uncommon type of stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...