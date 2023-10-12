Liverpool's new at Anfield Road will remain closed until the new year - meaning fans who have bought tickets for the Merseyside derby will miss out.

It is the second time plans have been stalled, after the original contractors Buckingham Group entered administration in August 2023.

Rayner Rowen Construction joined the project and a phased reopening was planned to bring the stadium's capacity up to 61,000 in time for the Merseyside derby on 21 October.

But the delay now means that cannot go ahead, and some fans with tickets for the game against Everton will miss out, with all home fixtures for the remainder of the year featuring a reduced capacity.

Chief Executive Billy Hogan said: "Not having the upper tier open for the remainder of the calendar year is clearly significant.

“It’s just not possible at this point to put a new timeline in place. And, frankly, we don’t want to set the wrong expectation."

Hogan added: “The schedule we had been told was that ultimately the upper tier would be open in some capacity for the Everton game, which is ultimately why we went ahead with the ticket sales.

“The reality is, we’re just really now beginning to get a clear understanding of what the reality of the delays are.

“We are really disappointed to have to deliver this news and really sorry for all those supporters who are impacted."

