A fundraiser has been set up to thank emergency services in the Isle of Man, following an island-wide search for a missing person last month.

The body of Jamie Barrow was found in the sea near Ramsey, shortly before midday on Saturday 30 September.

It followed an extensive two-week search by the Isle of Man Constabulary, Ramsey RNLI, the Search & Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA), the Civil Defence and other agencies.

Jamie's family are thanking the emergency services by setting up a Just Giving page, in lieu of flowers for his funeral.

Jamie Barrow was reported as missing in the area of Ramsey on Monday 18 September. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The page was created by Jamie's cousin Fay Lloyd-Howell, who set the page up on behalf of Jamie's mum, Valerie Nelson.

Writing on the page, Fay said: "Jamie had struggled with his mental health on and off over many years.

"He spent several weeks in a Mental Health Institution, but found that he helped his own condition by helping other patients recovery.

"He was well loved by all."

She continued: "He loved people, but at heart was a lonely soul who could never really get to grips with his illness.

"It tormented him to the end and it has been heartbreaking to see him end his life at such a young age."

The family has already raised almost £1,000 through the fundraising page, and they say the funds will be split equally across the chosen emergency services.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.