Officers are appealing for information after two men were stabbed during a fight following a car crash.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it is investigating the fight believed to have broken out following a collision between two cars on Frog Lane in Wigan between 1 and 2pm on 23 September 2023.

The fight involved weapons and resulted in two men - aged 20 and 21 - being admitted to hospital with serious injuries consistent with the use of a bladed article, it said.

Three men aged 20, 21 and 22 have been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further inquiries.

GMP Wigan CID are investigating and officers are now appealing to anyone with relevant information or footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam - to make a report to police.

Detective Constable Hesketh said: "This was clearly a serious incident which resulted in two men requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

"The community will understandably be concerned by this incident but I would like to emphasise that this is being treated as a targeted attack with no risk to the wider public.

“Our officers are committed to removing weapons from our streets and holding those who use violence to account.

"An investigation is ongoing, if you witnessed or know anything about what happened on 23 September, please let us know."

