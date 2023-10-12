A warning this article contains distressing images

A woman has been sentenced after a cat and dog were found dead after being abandoned in a squalid flat without food or water.

Laura Tate was sentenced to 20-weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday 9 October.

Following prosecution by the RSPCA, she also received 20 days of rehabilitation, 100 hours of unpaid work and a 10-year animal ban.

Genghis, a black and white bull breed dog was found dead in the hallway after being shut in the lounge and clawing a hole to get out.Tiggy, a long-haired ginger cat, was found dead amongst rubbish in one of the bedrooms.

The flat was found covered in waste with litter and faeces. Credit: RSPCA

Tate, of McDonald Road in Coventry, pleaded guilty to two offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The property's landlord found the animals decomposing at the flat on Union Street in Liverpool city centre after evicting Miss Tate following ongoing complaints about a smell.

RSPCA Inspector, Leanne Cooper, attended the property, she said: "On approach to the door of the flat I could smell a strong, foul smell which smelt like rotting flesh.

"This smell increased when the door was opened and when I went inside it was overpowering."I could immediately see a dead dog laying in the hallway."

Genghis clawed a hole to escape the living room but did not make it any further. Credit: RSPCA

She added: "The dog was a black bull breed type and looked to be very underweight with ribs, spine and hips prominent.“I realised I couldn’t see the dog’s eyes and so it appeared to me that he had been dead for some time and was in the stages of decomposition.

"The whole floor of the lounge area was covered in dried faeces - some of which were mouldy - with no clean area to stand in.

"I couldn’t see any evidence of food or water provided.”

The vet who examined the animals concluded they died of dehydration, telling the court: “From the information provided it is not possible to conclude accurately how long they had been deceased when discovered on April 14 (2022), although the absence of eyes suggests they had been dead for at least several days."

Laura Tate was evicted from her flat on Union Street in Liverpool city centre. Credit: RSPCA

“However, it is reasonable to conclude they died while housed within the flat and at that time they did not have access to drinking water and the environment was unsuitable by virtue of numerous faeces deposits and physical injury hazards such as sharp edged tin cans and shards of glass.

“In the absence of water, both likely died of dehydration.

"Dehydration causes suffering via mechanisms of pain, disorientation, weakness, eventual collapse, organ failure and death."

The court heard Tate had moved out to live with a friend but planned on getting her own place and retrieving her pets.

She said their deaths had "broken her heart".