Street signs named in honour of a police officer murdered on duty in Manchester have been defaced by vandals.

The two signs - at the entrance to Raja Ahmed Street in Miles Platting - were covered in black spray paint.

PC Raja Ahmed, a Greater Manchester Police traffic officer was killed as he tried to stop a suspected stolen car on Alan Turing Way on August 31, 1999.

The street was named in honour of PC Raja Ahmed who was killed in the line of duty Credit: ITV Granada

His motorbike was struck by the car, shunting it into the path of an oncoming lorry.

The officer suffered fatal injuries in the deliberate collision at the junction of Oldham Road and Queen's Road in Miles Platting.

At the time of his death, PC Ahmed was also a part-time law student, and had served in the force for over 14 years.

He had received four commendations for excellent police work.

Career criminal Steven Draper, then 28 and of Tatton Street, Ordsall, in Salford, was jailed for life for his murder.

In 2019, Manchester City Council said the street on a newly built estate, would be named after him as a 'fitting tribute to the service PC Ahmed gave to the people of Manchester and the courage he demonstrated'.

Members of his family were present at the naming ceremony with his niece Shazma Mahmood-Shakoor saying it was the 'least he deserves.'

Street name sign in Miles Platting defaced by 'mindless vandals' Credit: ITV Granada

Local residents said this was not the first time this has happened, with a similar incident in May 2021.

Police have spent the day carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

Those responsible for the vandalism have been labelled 'mindless cowards' by the chair of the GMP Police Federation, the group which represents rank-and-file officers in the region.

Mike Peake said: "To hear that the street sign for Raja Ahmed Street in Miles Platting has been defaced, is an absolute disgrace.

"The actions of the mindless coward who carried out this shameful act is not just another example of the lack of respect being displayed by certain individuals in today’s society, it is a direct attack on the name of a police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the public he proudly served."

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, deputy leader of Manchester City council said:

"While we cannot speculate about the potential motives for the defacement of the Raja Ahmed Street sign, we can condemn the pain that this has no doubt caused to PC Ahmed’s family as well as the wider community."

"We will be working to remove the paint swiftly and explore all avenues to try and catch the perpetrator."