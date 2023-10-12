A teenager has been sentenced following a crossbow attack that left another boy in an induced coma.

James Morton, 17 at the time of the attack in January 2023, punched and kicked his victim in the face on a footbridge in Skelmersdale before jabbing a crossbow into his left eye.

His 18-year-old victim ended up in intensive care with fractures to his skill and orbital bone.

He contracted meningitis and was put in an induced coma for six days.

Moreton, now 18, has been sentenced at Preston Crown Court to seven years and nine months following an investigation by Lancashire Police.

While in custody, an associate of Moreton contacted the victim to drop the charges, offering money and making threats.

Moreton pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and attempting to pervert the course of justice and threats to commit damage against an ex-partner for an unrelated offence again whilst also on remand.

Judge Richard Archer deemed him a dangerous offender which attracted an extended sentence.

Detective Sergeant Lee Jamieson of Lancashire Police said: “The sentence given to Moreton should serve as a deterrent to criminals who use high levels of violence against innocent members of the public.

"Moreton not only went out and committed this violent offence, but while on remand facilitated a course of conduct to try and bribe the victim and threaten him with violence to drop the charges and to threaten to have someone’s house damaged.”