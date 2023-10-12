Two women have been arrested after victims were scammed out of almost £100,000 in cash and high-value items.

Lancashire Police is investigating eight incidents of courier fraud which occurred in October.

Courier fraud is when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone claiming to be a police officer or bank official.

A 26-year-old woman from West Bromwich was arrested on Wednesday 11 October on suspicion of fraud by false representation after police received reports of three incidents.

Someone posing as a Lancashire Constabulary officer called victims saying they need to withdraw cash from their bank accounts and hand it to a courier for safekeeping.

A second woman, 25, was arrested in Hull on Thursday 12 October on the same charges and both women remain in custody.

Callers gave a false name and collar number and asked victims to assist with an investigation, or claimed their card was used fraudulently and they had to withdraw a substantial amount of cash and have it changed into Euros.

The incidents occurred across Darwen, Blackburn, Accrington and Oswaldtwistle.

In total £96,500 has been scammed out of vulnerable victims, in Sterling and Euros and high-value items.

Some of the false names and collar numbers given include:

Detective Martin Rose (48522 and 522)

DC Brian Gosling (5244)

DC Hama Long (70315)

DC John Matthews (5581)

Officers are urging people across Lancashire to be vigilant when it comes to courier fraud.

How can I spot a scammer?

Remember that the police, or your bank will never ask you to assist with an investigation over the phone, withdraw or transfer money or buy high value items.

Make sure you verify who you are talking to. Clear the line, and phone police on 101 from a different phone, or wait at least two minutes to contact the, or a trusted person.

If you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank on their genuine number to secure your finances.

If you are concerned about the authenticity of a phone call, ring 101 or contact Action Fraud.

Detective Mark Riley, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Economic Crime Unit said: “These callous and cruel scammers have preyed on some of the most vulnerable people in Lancashire.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing, and we now have two people in custody.

“We are now appealing to you, the public, to spread the word about courier fraud and what it looks like."