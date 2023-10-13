The very first winner of Big Brother says he can "understand the pressure" the new housemates are under.

Craig Phillips, a builder from Liverpool who won the reality show's first series in 2000, says the reboot has a "good bunch of characters from all walks of life" which "makes good TV".

The 16 hopefuls were welcomed into the house in the programme's reboot which launched on ITV channels on Sunday 8 October.

The lineup includes Paul, a 23-year-old security officer, from Liverpool; Matt, a 24-year-old doctor from the Isle of Man; and Zak, a 28-year-old model, from Manchester.

However, Big Brother alumni Craig placed his bets on Kerry, a 40-year-old NHS Manager, as this season's winner.

He says: "I still think probably Kerry, the lady who works for the NHS, possibly."

He adds: "If she doesn't upset too many people, I know she's starting to rough up against the odd one or two, time will tell."

In its 20th season of Big Brother, the iconic Big Brother house has had a makeover.

The new house is much bigger than previous seasons, with a garden area, and a stage area where hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu will greet housemates when they are evicted.

Craig said: "When I first saw the house at the opening weekend, I was like 'what a luxury!'

"The house is huge, the design of it is fantastic.

Craig added: "I think back of what we had 23 years ago, it was shocking.

"Course it was only a temporary house, you know, but it was not enjoyable to live in, no."

One big change since the show first hit screens in 2000, is the rise of social media.

Craig Phillips is well-remembered for his confrontation with 'Nasty' Nick. Credit: PA Images

Producers for the new reboot stuck to the show's roots, ensuring the housemates are not already influencers or social media stars.

Craig said they did not have to consider that on the debut series, but he still understands "the pressure they are going to be under".

He says: "Even more so now because of how magnified it is, we know the press get behind it, social media get behind it.

"We didn't have that in our day, and I genuinely didn't think the press would be interested in it."

Craig Phillips with family friend Joanne Harris. Credit: PA Images

Following Craig's success on the show, he donated his £70,000 to family friend Joanne Harris to help pay for a heart and lung transplant in the US.

The bricklayer became a much-loved TV personality and continues to produce programmes and run his YouTube channel 'Mr DIY' where he offers home-improvement tips.

The programme relaunched on Sunday 8 October and runs for 36 episodes, with the live final taking place on 17 November 2023.

Big Brother airs every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX excluding Saturday and Big Brother: Late & Live airs straight after the show from 10pm.

