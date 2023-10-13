A dangerous driver who filmed himself weaving erratically between cars on a motorway moments before killing a pregnant mother of two has had his sentence increased.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, died in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, in May, after Adil Iqbal, 22, lost control of his father’s BMW.

Iqbal had filmed himself reaching speeds of 123mph in the vehicle before it crashed into Ms Jules-Hough’s Skoda Fabia, which had pulled over on the hard shoulder with a tyre puncture.

Ms Jules-Hough, who 17 weeks pregnant with her first daughter, Neeve, suffered unsurvivable brain injuries.

Her daughter died with her when she passed away two days later in hospital surrounded by her family, having never regained consciousness.

Frankie Jules Hough's family say she had a "heart of gold". Credit: Family photo

Iqbal was sentenced to 12 years in prison in July after admitting to causing death by dangerous driving, and was banned from driving for 14 years.

But, following an appeal the decision was reviewed and Court of Appeal judges decided to increase it to 15 years after deciding it was unduly lenient.

Ms Jules-Hough’s son, Thomas Spencer, nine, and nephew Tobias Welby, four, were also in the car during the incident.

Both children spent weeks in intensive care after being left in a coma with serious brain injuries from the crash.

Greater Manchester Police released footage of Adil Iqbal driving one handed, reaching a speed of 123mph

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in June before he was sentenced in July.

He had previously been convicted of driving without insurance in 2019, and had been given a police warning for racing on public roads two months before the crash.