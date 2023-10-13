An invasive worm species threatening biodiversity has been discovered on two boats.

The Australian or trumpet tubeworm was found on two boats that travelled from Peel Marina to Ramsey on the Isle of Man.

A boat-crane operator noticed an unusual growth on the boats' hulls and propellors when he removed them from the water for cleaning and maintenance.

After alerting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), marine scientists conducted an investigation and revealed it as the trumpet tubeworm - a fast-growing, colonising tubeworm from Australia.

It can be difficult to eradicate and control as it attaches itself to man-made surfaces with thick layers of calcareous tubes.

What can boat owners do to help?

Check: Equipment, boat, and clothing after leaving the water for mud, aquatic animals or plant material.

Clean: Pay attention to areas that are damp or hard to access. Be as thorough as possible and use hot water if possible.

Dry: Some invasive plants and animals can survive for over two weeks in damp conditions so dry everything for as long as possible before using elsewhere.

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, Political Member for the Environment, said: "Invasive species like this can be spread from place to place attached to boat hulls, marine equipment and in bilge water, so owners should always take time to check and clean their vessels during annual maintenance, especially after travelling to new places, or known high risk areas.

"Globally invasive animals and plant species are one of the biggest threats to our biodiversity, and can result in significant costs to remove them, especially from harbours and marinas."

DEFA and the Department of Infrastructure's Harbours team are developing a co-ordinated response to the problem.

Harbour keepers will gather and monitor vessel movement and maintenance works and harbour uses will be given an information pack.

Report potential invasive species by emailing fisheries@gov.im.