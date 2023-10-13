A man is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a bus.

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries following the collision on the A6 Stockport Road, Longsight, on Thursday 12 October.

Greater Manchester Police says it was called to reports of a Stagecoach bus colliding with a pedestrian who was crossing the Richmond Grove East junction around 4:48pm.

Officers arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and he remains in custody.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses and information. Credit: GMP

A passenger on the bus at the time of the incident said: "I was sitting upstairs and the next thing, there was a big bang.

"Everybody started getting up and going downstairs and that's when I noticed the windscreen was all cracked.

"I got off the bus and saw a man lying on the floor at the back of the bus and everyone gathering around him."

One witness describes hearing a 'big bang'. Credit: GMP

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Our first priority and thoughts go out to the person affected by this incident, as well as their family and loved ones.

"Safety is our absolute priority, and we will provide every support we can to assist the investigation into this incident.”

Greater Manchester Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information or footage - including CCTV, dashcam or mobile.

The unit can be contacted on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 2527 of 12 October 2023.