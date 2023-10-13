Pop group S Club posted an apology to social media after cancelling their gig just hours before they were set to perform.

Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee were due to perform only their second concert of their tour in Liverpool on Friday 13 October.

But just hours before the M&S Bank Arena announced it has been "forced to take the decision" to postpone the concert due to an "unforeseen technical issue".

It also confirmed the band will now be taking the stage on Monday 30 October.

In a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram, the band said: "We're beyond devastated to announce that tonight's show in Liverpool has had to be postponed by the venue."

The group say all tickets will be valid for the new date. Credit: Instagram/@sclub

They added: "We can't begin to express how sorry we are.

"Especially as we know so many of you have travelled great distanced to join us tonight."

In a statement, M&S Bank Arena said: "Due to an unforeseen technical issue which is beyond our control and is impacting the power supply, we have sadly been forced to take the decision - with the event promoter - to postpone tonight’s performance by S Club.

"We understand that S Club fans and the band will be very disappointed but as the safety and comfort of our visitors is our utmost priority, the show cannot proceed as planned."

S Club, formerly known as S Club 7, performed at Manchester's AO Arena on Thursday 12 October. Credit: PA Images

"Happily the band are able to reschedule the show to Monday 30th October 2023 and all tickets remain valid.

"If you are unable to make the new date refunds are available from the point of purchase but we all hope you can make the rescheduled date.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.

"As the technical issue is in an isolated area of the campus, we are not anticipating that any other events will be affected."

