A teenager died after crashing on a motorbike he had bought weeks before with a friend and kept secret from his parents, an inquest has heard.

Mckenna Leigh, 16, was not trained to ride the Honda 125 motorbike and was not wearing a helmet when he picked up a friend, before then colliding with a van in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

His father, Darren Smith, told an inquest into his son's death had he known about the secret motorbike, Mckenna "wouldn't have been allowed out".

Stockport Coroners Court heard how Mckenna, who was an apprentice joiner at Tameside College, had a 'passion' for bikes at a young age, using a Yamaha 'pee-wee 50' children's bike on fields at the age of six with his older sister.

But Mckenna appeared to lose interest in motorcycles as he got older, and he turned down the opportunity to do compulsory basic training for motorbikes at the age of 16.

Mckenna hit a street bollard following the impact with the van. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Smith, told the inquest his son was "always out on his sister's pushbike" instead, which Mckenna left the house with at around 11.15am on 17 September 2022.

But after leaving the house, he swapped his sister's bicycle for a Honda 125 motorbike, which he had bought with a friend and kept secret from his family.

The motorbike, which did not carry number plates, had been stolen a year earlier in an incident unrelated to Mckenna.

Clare Leigh, Mckenna's mum, said: "He was not allowed [a motorbike] at that age unless he did his test, which he didn't want to do.

"I found out by friends that him and his friend bought it two weeks previously for £180. He had stored it somewhere and we didn't know about it."

Mr Smith added: "He essentially wouldn't have been allowed out if we were aware of it."

The inquest heard how Mckenna was seen on CCTV meeting a friend outside McDonald's, at Crownpoint Denton, who he picked up as a pillion passenger on the motorbike.

The Honda was later seen overtaking slow-moving vehicles on Denton Road, in Audenshaw, before colliding with a Vauxhall van being driven by Dennis Morgan.

Mr Morgan had moved to the centre of the road and began to move right to pull across to the other side of Denton Road as Mckenna's bike struck the van, the court heard.

Neither Mckenna nor his passenger wore a protective helmet, while both wore dark clothing and a balaclava.

The fatal crash happened on Denton Road, in Audenshaw. Credit: MEN Media

The inquest heard Mckenna hit a street bollard following the impact with the van, while his passenger landed on him before resting on the street.

A forensic investigation into the collision was 'inconclusive'.

Sergeant Paul Terry, of Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit (SCIU), explained that the speed the two vehicles were travelling could only be estimated based on CCTV - with the bike averaging 13 mph and the motorbike averaging 37 mph when passing a pedestrian crossing before the collision.

The Honda's speed was later estimated at 26 to 32 mph at the time of the collision.

Police concluded Mr Morgan had less than two seconds to see the motorbike, which had filtered through traffic, prior to the collision - but they could not conclude whether Mr Morgan had used his indicator before turning to the right.

The court heard that Mr Morgan told police the motorbike hit his van 'pretty much as I've indicated', while his passenger also told police the indicator was used.

But Mckenna's passenger told police the van's indicator had not been used, while another eyewitness failed to mention the indicator, and the light could not be seen on CCTV footage.

Detective Constable Liam Carolan, of GMP's SCIU, added that police could not conduct a 'mirror survey' of what Mr Morgan would have been able to see because the driver's side mirror had been damaged in the collision.

The court heard the Honda bike was lacking tread on both tyres but the coroner did not feel this contributed to the crash.

Paramedics were called out to the scene at 1.08pm and began to give Mckenna CPR on arrival, he suffered cardiac arrest and significant abdominal injuries.

Mckenna was rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where he arrived at 1.52pm, but he died at 2.07pm.

Coroner Adrian Farrow accepted the pathologist's medical cause of Mckenna's death as chest and abdominal injuries, before concluding the tragedy was the result of a road traffic collision.

In court, Mckenna was described a 'quite a cheeky lad', with a 'heart of gold' and a 'soft spot for old people and animals'.

Speaking directly to Mckenna's parents, Mr Farrow added: "I'm saddened that Mckenna lost his life in this way and that his friend was injured in the collision.

"It is, in my view, a tragic waste of a young life.

"I hope that you and your wider families can come to remember Mckenna for the person he was and the good qualities he had, that you described to me this afternoon."