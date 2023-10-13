Play Brightcove video

Video from Merseyside Police

Bullet holes can be seen on the walls of Ashley Dale's home as bodycam footage reveals the moment police discovered the council worker shot dead.

The 28-year-old was killed in her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August 2022.

The footage was taken from a camera worn by PC Darren Bratt, who found Miss Dale lying on her back in the rear yard of the house.

It later emerged she had suffered "catastrophic" internal injuries from a bullet which struck her just below her ribs and exited her back.

The footage was played to a jury at Liverpool Crown Court where six men are on trial in connection to Miss Dale's death.

Five men - James Witham, 41, Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29 - deny her murder.

The footage shows officers announce themselves at the door, before moving through the hallway and into the dining room.

The clip stops moments before PC Bratt found Ashley lying injured in the back garden of the house.

Ashley Dale died last August Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

PC Bratt told the jury: "To the left side of the bin, that’s where Ashley Dale’s head was positioned.

"The head was positioned towards the garden wall.”He said: “There appeared to be a small puncture wound to her stomach.

"She appeared to be unconscious.“I shouted to see if I could get a response, but I didn’t get any.

"I’ve shouted then for colleagues to come to the rear.

"A couple of seconds later, Constable [Daniel] Rowlands came in the rear garden.”PC Bratt told the court neither he nor PC Rowlands could find a pulse.He said: “I initially thought that she’d been stabbed.

"My thinking did develop, as I was conducting CPR I heard an update that there were bullet casings in the address.”The jury heard Miss Dale was later moved into the kitchen, where CPR continued, before she was escorted in an ambulance.

PC Bratt travelled with Ashley in the ambulance to hospital, where she was died a short time later.

The jury has heard gunman Witham fired 15 bullets in the house, 10 downstairs and five in an upstairs bedroom.Bullet holes and impact marks were found throughout the hallway, dining room and kitchen, while five shots had been fired into a wall in the bedroom.

Forensic firearms scientist Andre De Villiers Horne told the court he favoured the conclusion that the gunman had been moving towards Ashley as the shots were fired.

The trial, before Mr Justice Goose, continues and is scheduled to last for six to eight weeks.