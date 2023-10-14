Demonstrations held in North West to show solidarity with Palestinians

Play Brightcove video

The Manchester Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Protests have been held around the North West to show solidarity with Palestinians caught up in the war between Hamas and Israel.

In Manchester, more than a thousand people gathered in Platt Fields Park for a demonstration in support of those in Gaza.

They then marched through Rusholme, chanting "Free Palestine, before congregating at Central Library.

Protesters listened to speeches in Platt Fields Park Credit: ITV

A spokeswoman for the Manchester Palestine Solidarity Campaign said the demonstrators wanted the Government to push a peaceful solution.

"They need to push Israel and America to go to the negotiating table and it has to be peace - not just peace but justice. Unless the Palestinians get justice there can be no peace."

Demonstrators marched along Oxford Road to Manchester city centre Credit: ITV

There was a large police presence for the march, which was conducted peacefully.

Robert Lizar from the campaign group Jewish Voice for Labour joined the march to show his solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"Barbarity can take many forms. It can take the form of the sort of massacres that occurred of civilians the previous Saturday, but it can also take the form of carpet bombing of major populated areas and the starvation of people living there.

We have to stand in solidarity and put an end to that barbarity."

People also gathered in Oldham and Liverpool to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians.

A vigil for those killed in Israel was held in St Peter's Square on Wednesday evening.

Chief Rabbi joins vigil in Manchester to show solidarity with Jewish communities

The death toll from the conflict has surpassed 3,300 people on both sides, with more than 2,000 Palestinians, and at least 1,300 Israelis killed since Saturday.

Thousands more have been injured.