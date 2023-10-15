Manchester United Supporters’ Trust calls for ‘clarity’ in takeover process

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has called for clarity amid the club’s takeover saga.

The group has also outlined 11 questions to owners the Glazer family, including what changes to the club would happen as a result of a new minority shareholder.

It comes after Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process to buy the club.

Sheikh Jassim became the first bidder to publicly confirm he had made an offer for the Old Trafford giants but he has now backed out, with rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly ready to buy a 25 per cent stake in United.

“It would be wildly optimistic to think the Glazers are acting in the interests of supporters or are making ownership decisions which don’t centre on their own priorities,” a MUST statement read.

“However, what supporters should expect at the very least now is some clarity and an end to this process.

“Furthermore the outcome must include new investment into the club. It cannot be solely about the interests of shareholders, whether existing or new.

“We call upon all parties to put Manchester United interests before their own interests.

“If the reports are true regarding INEOS obtaining a 25 per cent stake in our club there are a number of questions around the transaction which need clarity before supporters can make any judgement on its merits.”

Avram Glazer owner of Manchester United. Credit: Press Association

Meanwhile, six United supporter groups have called for togetherness in any protests against the Glazer family.

Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board, the Manchester United Fans’ Forum, Manchester United Women Supporters Club, the Rainbow Devils, MUST and Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association have joined forces.

Their statement read: “We all believe we need better ownership and investment for our club.

“We all believe that fans have the right to lawfully protest. We all believe that fans have the right to be represented.

“We all want what’s best both for our club and for all of our fans.

“Many support protest, many support dialogue and many support both – they are complementary.

“For the greater good of our club, let’s work towards our shared goals, set aside what divides us, and respect that different people, working towards the same goal, will have different strategies to get there.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...