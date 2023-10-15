Wigan Warriors crowned Super League champions for the first time since 2018

Wigan won the Super League Grand Final after beating Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford.

Both sides, who finished the regular season locked together at the top of the standings on 40 points, named unchanged starting 13s, although Wigan welcomed Ethan Havard back among their interchanges for the first time since July.

Wigan were first on the scoresheet in the 25th minute when an error by Ben Garcia gifted Harry Smith the opportunity to kick for two.

Wigan were up for it from the start of the second half as Toby King then Jai Field both came close on either flank.

Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith during the Betfred Super League final match at Old Trafford Credit: Press Association

Catalans’ hopes were hit when Tom Davies became their second player sin-binned for blocking Liam Marshall on the ball, and Wigan’s pressure almost paid off in the 49th minute when French darted over, only to be pulled back for a forward pass.

Two minutes later Wigan made their increasingly-inevitable breakthrough when Wardle twisted into the Catalans 20 and off-loaded to Farrell, who in turn served up Marshall to trot in for the opening try.

Smith’s conversion ensured Peet’s men chiselled an 8-2 advantage as the game reached the hour mark.

The Warriors were not unduly threatened in the final stages as they counted down the minutes to seal a 10-2 victory and their sixth Grand Final win.

Coach Matt Peet hailed game-breaker Jake Wardle as “awesome” after his starring role in the game.

Wardle made a number of telling breaks in the second half including one to set up the decisive try for Liam Marshall.

“He was awesome,” said Peet. “What I say to him is ‘thank you’. I’m really grateful for him trusting us and coming to Wigan. I’m really thankful for how he applies himself daily.

“I am not more proud of him because we won tonight – we love him daily. I’m really pleased for him to have his moment. That’s why we signed him and that’s why he chose us.”

Wigan Warriors Jake Wardle under pressure during the Betfred Super League final match at Old Trafford Credit: Press Association

Wardle, 24, showed similar gratitude to Peet for putting faith in him.

He said: “It is a really proud moment for me and my family. I am really grateful to Wigan and Matty for giving me the opportunity to come to the club and play in games like that.”

The encounter was tight with the scores locked at 2-2 at half-time.

Peet praised his side for limiting Catalans’ creative options.

“It was very much about our defence,” he said. “We had a few areas where we thought Catalans would have a bit of joy.

“We spoke about the importance of defending kicks and it was a recap on our message of recent months, which comes back to trusting one another and trusting the gameplan.

“I thought it was a good advert for us trusting one another.”