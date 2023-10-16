An urgent appeal has been issued to find an 14-year-old girl who went missing in Poulton-le-Fylde four days ago.

Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town at around 7am on Thursday morning, 12 October.She was wearing a Hodgson Academy uniform consisting of blue blazer, white shirt, blue skirt, knee high socks, and likely to be wearing white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.She is described as 5ft 6in tall, with long blonde hair and of a slim build.

Lancashire Police said Ebony is believed to have links to Carleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, Great Eccleston, Elswick and Preesall.Officers are now 'concerned' for Ebony’s welfare and are appealing for help to find her.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Ebony Ashton, who is missing from her home address in Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde. She was last seen in the Sandy Lane area at around 7am on Thursday 12 October.

"Ebony is described as 5ft 6in tall, with long blonde hair and of a slim build.

"She is believed to have links to Carleton, Poulton, Great Eccleston, Elswick and Preesall. We are now concerned for Ebony's welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

"If you have seen Ebony or have any information, please call us on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire. police.uk quoting log 1355 of 14th October. Please share this post and thanks for your help."