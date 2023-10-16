The family of a teenager who was killed in a schoolbus crash in Wirral have thanked the public for their support.

Jessica Baker, 15, died after being partially ejected from the bus when it overturned on the M53 at Hooton on 29 September.

In a statement released via Merseyside Police, her loved ones say they want to " thank everyone for their very kind comments and offers of support during this extremely difficult time."

Aerial footage shows the damage left after the crash on the M53. Credit: ITV News

They describe the teenager as a "talented and dedicated climber" whose "overriding passion" was rock climbing.

She was "often seen offering support to fellow climbers on how to achieve a problem/route they were trying to complete."

Jessica was, they add, "able to communicate with everyone she came into contact with regardless of their age."

An inquest has that heard bus driver Stephen Shrimpton, who also died, suffered an "event" at the wheel. Credit: Facebook

The teenager, from Chester, was a passenger along with around 50 other youngsters on the bus taking them to school that morning.

Stephen Shrimpton, 40, who was also killed in the accident, was driving to two local schools - West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School.

An inquest has heard CCTV footage from inside the coach showed Mr Shrimpton slump to his left while driving, at the same time the vehicle left the carriageway and went up an embankment before ending up on its side.

A tribute page has been setup to raise money for a charity close to Jessica's heart. Credit: muchloved.com

A tribute and fundraising page has been setup in memory of Jessica.

The family say it will allow people to share their pictures, videos and thoughts of Jessica for the family to keep.

It is also raising money for Climbers Against Cancer, a charity that was close to her heart.

Jessica's funeral will take place later this month.