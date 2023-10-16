Liam Gallagher has announced a tour to celebrate 30 years since the release of Oasis's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The former Oasis frontman will perform the seminal album in full for the first time at arenas around the UK, including three nights in his home city of Manchester.

Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher shot to fame with the release of Definitely Maybe in 1994.

The album includes Oasis classics like ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, ‘Live Forever’, ‘Supersonic’ and 'Cigarettes & Alcohol’.

Liam and Noel at Knebworth in 1996. Credit: PA Images

The tour will see Liam perform the hits, as well as an opportunity to see other album tracks that have rarely, if ever, been performed since the mid-‘90s, including ‘Up In The Sky’ and ‘Digsy’s Dinner’.

Liam said: "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x"

The mancunian will play 12 dates in June 2024, including three nights at Manchester's 23,500-capacity Co-op Live - which will become the biggest indoor arena in the country when it opens next May.

Liam will play 12 UK dates. Credit: Liam Gallagher

Tickets for the Definitely Maybe anniversary tour go on sale at 9am BST on 20 October.

Oasis split in 2009, and despite countless rumours of the band’s reunion, the Gallagher brothers are still not on speaking terms.

Noel Gallagher is yet to comment on the tour announcement.

