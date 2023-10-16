Play Brightcove video

A bus has crashed into a building in Manchester city centre.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in Piccadilly Gardens after reports that the vehicle smashed into the City Tower building, close to the Metrolink stop, at 1pm on Monday.

Fire engines, police and ambulance vehicles have been spotted at the scene, with the area cordoned off by officers.

It is unknown yet whether there has been an causalities.

There has been no confirmed causalities.

A statement released by Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 1pm today (16 October) police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

"Police alongside colleagues in the Northwest Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.

"There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance.

"We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances. "

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.15pm today, two fire engines from Manchester Central and Salford fire stations as well as the technical response unit from Ashton fire station were called to an incident on Parker Street, Manchester city centre.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

The bus crashed into a building in Piccadilly Gardens. Credit: PA Images

In a statement, Transport for Greater Manchester said the Piccadilly Gardens tram stop is currently closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Due to an ongoing police incident involving a bus, Piccadilly Gardens is currently closed to all bus services.

"All buses are using alternative stops in the city centre. Metrolink services will not stop at Piccadilly Gardens."

