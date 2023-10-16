Natasha Jonas has broken new ground again after becoming the first black female to obtain a British Boxing Board of Control manager’s licence.

Jonas, the first woman to represent GB Boxing in 2009 then her nation at an Olympics three years later at London 2012, has enjoyed a successful career and is a two-weight world champion.

The 39-year-old Liverpudlian has now acquired a manager’s licence to start overseeing the career of her young protege Mikie Tallon, who makes his professional debut later this month.

Natasha Jonas will oversee the career of her young protege Mikie Tallon. Credit: Instagram

“All my life I’ve always believed in myself and I’ve never allowed myself to give up,” Jonas said.

“I’ve not consciously set out to be first to do anything, I just knew that I wanted to break down barriers and not be scared to do anything just because it hadn’t been done before.

“That being said, one thing I do like about being first is that it makes you part of history and nobody can take that away from you.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...