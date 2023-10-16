A woman is in a life-threatening condition and 11 people have been injured after a bus crashed into a cafe in Manchester city centre.

The single-decker smashed into the T4 bubble tea cafe close to the Piccadilly Gardens MetroLink tram stop at around 1pm on Monday, 16 October.

A 64-year-old man, who police say was driving the bus, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A huge emergency response rushed to the scene, including five fire engines, police and ambulances, with the area cordoned off by officers.

Greater Manchester Police say 12 people were injured in the incident, with one woman in a threatening condition.

11 other people who were hurt in the incident are in a stable condition in hospital with minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information that may help with enquiries, including footage filmed, is asked to call 0161 856 474 quoting incident 1673 of 16/10/2023.

