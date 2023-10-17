Andy Ralphs has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Isle of Man Government.

Mr Ralphs has over 20 years of experience working in public services, and is expected to take up his role at the start of November after relocating to the Island.

His background includes leading large scale cultural transformation and organisational change projects within UK local government and the UK Civil Service.

Mr Ralphs has been Strategic Director of Customer and Corporate Services at Plymouth City Council for the last five years.

He has also worked for the UK’s Home Office and Department for Work and Pensions, with private sector experience in his early career including British Telecom, the RAC and technology firm AOL.

The Chief Executive Officer is the most senior civil servant in the Isle of Man Government, serving as the principal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers, and leads the Public Service.

The Isle of Man is a self-governing Crown Dependency with its own government and parliament. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mr Ralphs will take over from Caldric Randall, who returns to the Treasury as Chief Financial Officer, having served as Chief Executive on an interim basis.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Ralphs, said: “It is an absolute privilege to be given the opportunity to be the Chief Executive Officer, Isle of Man Government and to lead the Isle of Man Civil Service.

"It is a place with a unique identity that is rich in history, and I look forward to meeting and working with staff, communities, partners and stakeholders so we can collectively deliver the ambitions of the Island Plan.”

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, said: “Following a lengthy and comprehensive recruitment process, it was felt that Mr Ralphs has the right mix of experience and skills to lead the Island’s Public Service.

"He will be responsible for driving improvements across government with a clear focus on public service delivery and strengthening accountability. This includes more clearly defined line management responsibility of Chief Officers of Government departments.

“As this administration enters its third year, there is much to do and our focus must be on delivering on Our Island Plan. I look forward to welcoming Andy Ralphs to the Isle of Man next month and working together to continue this Government’s mission of building a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.”

