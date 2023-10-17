A cancer patient and art professor has launched a special exhibition in the hospital that is treating him for cancer.

John Hyatt is receiving treatment for advanced head and neck cancer at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

The Professor of Art at Liverpool St John Moore's University decided to unveil his collection of watercolour pieces on his birthday, Tuesday 17 October.

The art Professor began the project back in October 2022 and has been painting every day since. Credit: ITV Granada

John said that painting has helped him through the "various treatments, operations, radiotherapy, immunotherapy" immensely.

He continued: "It's been hard. I mean, it's been very hard. Not just physically, but in terms of mood.

"When I am painting, then I can disappear and I don't think about myself. I just think about the words and how the pen moves."

John's son, Tom Hyatt attended the opening of his Dad's latest exhibition.

He said: "I feel so proud. I've seen these pictures before many times over text, but actually seeing them exhibited and knowing the kind journey that's lead to this point, it's a very special thing."

John started painting when his family came to visit him in hospital in October 2022, they brought him a care package, including watercolours and paper.

John started painting the work in his exhibition in October last year. Credit: Painting by John Wyatt

Tom continued: "When he came home, he just continued non-stop which has been good practice.

"I think the painting has helped him immensely. What dad has been through is the sort of thing that you can't really imagine unless you see it.

"Having an outlet and a means of expression that isn't talking or eating, all those things you take for granted, he found a new means of getting that into the world."

Consultant Surgeon at Wirral Teaching Hospital, Professor Simon Rogers said: "I think John's a very special person and i'm really excited the way he's used his talents to cope with his cancer.

"Head and neck cancer is just enormous, the way it affects your speech, your swallowing, your motions, your social functions.

"It affects the family, the carers and to have a way of coping with such a horrible experience by using art I think is a very positive message and of course they are brilliant art pieces so that is very exciting."

