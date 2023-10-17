A blue plaque commemorating where the Nolan sisters began their careers fifty years ago has been unveiled in Blackpool.

Coleen, Anne, Denise, Maureen and Linda gathered at the Cliffs Hotel where their showbiz careers were launched for the unveiling.

The sisters performed their first show at the hotel on Christmas Day 1973, after which, the Nolan Sisters went on to achieve global success. They were joined by the youngest Nolan, Coleen, in 1980.

Anne Nolan, the second-born of eight siblings, revealed the reason why the Cliffs Hotel was chosen to host the plaque. She said: "This is where it all began."This is where we were performing when our dad was asked if we would move to London to perform there. And the rest is history as they say."

The blue plaque was unveiled at the Cliffs Hotel. Credit: Lancs Live

The Nolan Family's blue plaque, installed through Blackpool Civic Trust and officially unveiled by Deputy Mayor Major Adrian Hoyle, states: "The Cliffs Hotel was where the Nolan Family were discovered in 1973. The family of five sisters; Bernadette, Anne, Linda, Maureen and Denise, and two brothers Tommy Jnr and Brian, emigrated with their parents; Tommy Snr and Maureen, from Dublin to Blackpool before having their eighth child, Coleen.

"The Nolans had major commercial success in the entertainment industry and had seven international hits. Kindly donated by family and friends."

Coleen with her son Jake. Credit: Lancs Live

The idea for the plaque came from Coleen's son Jake. Members of the Nolan family contributed towards the cost of the plaque while keeping it a secret from the siblings.Coleen said she had been "blown away" when she discovered that relatives had all chipped in to pay for the plaque. "We all just thought that was such a lovely, lovely thing to do," she added.

Nolan sisters on stage at the hotel. Credit: Lancs Live

The Nolan family lived in a terraced house in Waterloo Road after emigrating to Blackpool from Ireland. The siblings often performed at the nearby Waterloo Road Working Men's Club.

After unveiling the plaque the Nolan Sisters took to the stage in the hotel's ballroom where their careers had been launched. They were also joined by "legendary DJ" Pete Schofield.