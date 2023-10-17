Conister Bank becomes first Isle of Man bank to secure UK deposit license

The Isle of Man's longest established community bank has become the first island-based bank to secure a license to take deposits in the UK.

Conister Bank described the move is a 'pivotal milestone' in the island's banking history.

Other British banks have gained similar deposit taking permissions in the Isle of Man, but Conister Bank has is the first to gain the same permissions in the UK.

The deposit-taking authorisation was given the green light by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

These deposits along with its Isle of Man sourced deposits, will further drive Conister's lendingexpansion both locally and in the UK.

Conister Bank’s Managing Director, Douglas Grant. Credit: Conister Bank

Conister, a local finance institution since 1935, has been active in the UK for a number ofyears and currently lends about £0.35 billion to UK SMEs per annum.

Gaining this accreditation enables Conister to expand its balance sheet substantially, subjectto regulatory capital requirements, using a blend of UK deposits and wholesale funding.

Conister Bank’s Managing Director, Douglas Grant, said: “It is a testament to our professionalism, ambition, and credibility that we have achieved something that no other local bank has ever done – an Island-based bank gaining approval from the UK regulator for deposit taking. This is good news not only for Conister but also for the Island.

“This authorisation reinforces the reputation of the Island’s regulatory environment, and we could not have achieved this goal without the support of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority. We are, and we will remain, an Island based business and as such this authorisation will bring additional employment opportunities to our community.

“Across both territories, we remain committed to being a customer-focussed, regulatory compliant and credit conscious bank with a clear licencing strategy. Conister is on course to deliver on its stated objectives, and access to this additional source of liquidity is a key pillar to support our continuing growth,” Douglas added.

