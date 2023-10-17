Police investigating the death of a woman who died 'immediately after' a fight broke out at a bar are not treating her death as suspicious.

Officers were called to Bar 19 in Blackpool after reports of an altercation at around 5.15pm on Sunday 15 October where Mary Percival collapsed.

The 61-year-old was taken to hospital where she died a short time after.

An investigation was launched to determine whether the fight and the woman's collapse were linked.

Police said a post-mortem examination concluded there are 'no suspicious circumstances following her death'.

Two men, aged 41 and 55, both from Blackpool, who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter have since been de-arrested.

However, the force said they are now both under arrest on suspicion of affray in relation to the public order incident in the bar on Queen Street.

Ms Percival's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers while a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

Blackpool Police said: "A post-mortem has concluded there are no suspicious circumstances following her death.

The fight broke out in Bar19 on Sunday 15 October. Credit: MEN Media

"Two men – aged 55 and 41 and from Blackpool – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter, but have since been de-arrested. Both are now under arrest on suspicion of affray in relation to the public order incident in the bar.

"Anybody with information can call 101, quoting log 1068 of October 15th. In relation to the death, a file will be passed to the coroner in due course."

Tributes poured in on social media yesterday after news broke of Ms Percival's death.

In a statement, Bar 19 said:" She was an incredibly loving and compassionate woman, with a heart of gold that touched the lives of everyone who knew her."

Bar 19 closed all day/night on Monday 16 October as a mark of respect to Mary Percival and her family.

In a post on Facebook, Bar 19 said: "We will resume our regular opening hours from 10 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday.

"As a sign of respect, we have also decided not to have any entertainment during the day tomorrow, as we feel it would be inappropriate to do so soon after the recent events.

"We kindly request no judgment or criticism regarding this unfortunate event.

"Our staff will not discuss the matter with regular customers or the general public, so we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our decision.

"Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to welcoming you back tomorrow."