Footage from Cheshire Police's initial investigation in 1998

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of 'Baby Callum' from 1998.

Cheshire Police renewed the appeal in March 2023, 25 years after the baby boy was found strangled and wrapped in plastic in a wooded area near Gulliver’s World Theme Park in Callands, Warrington, on the morning of 14 March 1998.

Detectives named the infant Callum, after the suburb where he was found dead, believed to have been just a few hours old.

An extensive murder investigation was launched with thousands of people interviewed and a special hotline number set up for anyone offering information.

Baby Callum was believed to have been a few hours old when he died. Credit: Cheshire Police

A woman, described as "upset and emotional" called and claimed to be the baby's mother - but she was never traced and her identity remains unknown.

A distressed girl in a beige coat spotted in the area at the time was also never found.

However, his parents were never found and Baby Callum's true identity remains a mystery.Cheshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the death of a baby in Warrington in 1998 have arrested two people in relation to the incident. “On Friday, July 28, 2023, detectives arrested a man and a woman from Liverpool in connection with the incident.

"Both individuals have since been released on conditional bail.”Detective Inspector Hannah Friend, of Cheshire Police’s major crime review team, said: “I understand that this is an extremely emotional case which has attracted a lot of attention over the past 25 years.

"However, I would ask people not to speculate.

"Enquiries remain ongoing, and we will not be releasing further information at this time.”