Wigan Warrior captain Liam Farrell is returning to the England squad for the first time in two years for the national team's test series against Tonga.

Farrell, who missed last year's Rugby World Cup due to a knee injury, will play in the upcoming three-Test series which kicks off at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens on Sunday 22 October.

He is one of four players from the Cherry and Whites to be included in England coach Shaun Wane's the 24-strong line-up, including Tyler Dupree, Toby King and Harry Smith.

Wigan Warriors won the Rugby League trophy after beating the Catalans in the grand final. Credit: PA Images

England captain George Williams has also been named in the squad despite awaiting the results of a disciplinary tribunal which could rule him out for all or part of the action.

Man of Steel nominees Catalans winger Tom Johnstone and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby are included in the squad.

Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern is also on the team following an impressive campaign with the Challenge Cup winners.

Wane said: “I’m really pleased with the 24 players coming into camp as we look to beat Tonga in this three-game series.

“All of the players included have impressed me throughout their respective Super League and NRL campaigns and are worthy of representing their country in this historic series.”