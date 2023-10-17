A 77-year-old woman has died after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester City Centre.

The single-decker smashed into the T4 bubble tea cafe close to the Piccadilly Gardens MetroLink tram stop at around 1pm on Monday 16 October, injuring 11 people.

Almena Amica, who is from south Manchester and known as Mena to her family, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she died a short time later.

A huge emergency response rushed to the scene, including five fire engines, police and ambulances, with the area cordoned off by officers.

The single-decker smashed into the T4 bubble tea cafe close to the Piccadilly Gardens. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, Almena's family said: "Mena was dedicated to her family, friends and faith.

"She loved music, gardening, TV soaps and nature. She was the senior member of our family, the eldest sister and great-great-aunt. She was well-loved, our matriarch, and her presence will be hugely missed.

"Mena was a private person and her family asks that this be respected during our time of mourning. We thank all the services and people who came to her aid."

A 64-year-old man has been bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after being arrested at the scene.

Sergeant Louise Warhurst, from GMP's Serious Injury Collision Unit (SCIU), said: "This was a tragic incident witnessed by a lot of people in a busy area of the city centre.

"The investigation is progressing thanks to many calls with information received from the public."

Anyone who has not yet spoken to officers but believes they are able to assist with enquiries are urged to call 0161 856 4741 quoting log 1673 of 16/10/2023."