Coleen Rooney to attend Liverpool premiere of new 'Wagatha Christie' series

A much anticipated new series documenting the Wagatha Christie case is released today, with Coleen Rooney set to reveal her side of one of the most public legal battles in history.

The Disney+ series offers exclusive access to Rooney, her family, friends and key players involved in the case, and details how she turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories about her and her family were popping up in the media.

Credit: PA

It began with a viral social media post in which Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused an account under the name of Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

In a trial that gripped the nation last summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over the post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

A premiere attended by Rooney will be held at Liverpool's Everyman Cinema on Wednesday 18th October, with the red carpet expected to host many of the city's stars.

The 37-year-old TV personality also attended a premiere in London on Tuesday night, wearing a floor-length white skirt and strapless top as she posed for photographers.

The battle between Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right). was dubbed 'War of the WAGs,' Credit: PA

In a trailer for Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, she admits she was forced to "set a trap" for former friend Rebekah Vardy.

"Have you still got the post on your phone?" Rooney is asked as she sits in front of the camera.

"Yeah," she responds. "They're my words."

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie” in reference to the popular mystery writer.

"I needed evidence," Rooney says in the trailer."I had to set a trap."

Ending the trailer, Rooney says: “Don’t play games with a girl who can play better”.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will also explore how Rooney’s life, and marriage to former England, Everton and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, has played out in public for the last 20 years.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney Credit: PA

The Disney+ documentary is made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment and is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.