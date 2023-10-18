The Malones, known for their commentary on Gogglebox, are being flooded with messages from fans after announcing the passing of their furry family member.

The Malones, from Greater Manchester, took to social media to share the sad news that their rottweiler Dave has passed away.

In a post on Instagram, they said: "RIP Dave xxx

"There are no words to describe you ,or how much you meant to us.

"This was you on Sunday waiting for your Dad to come back and he had only gone out to the car x

"We are all going to miss you so much💔💔💔💔💔💔💔🐾🐾🐾🐾"

Tom and Julie Malone joined the Gogglebox cast in 2014 with their kids Tom Junior and Shaun.

Along with the human family members, viewers have grown used to seeing the Malones' four-legged friends, including rottweiler Dave.

The Instagram post has received thousands of comments from fans offering condolences, one said: "Oh no, sorry to hear this. Dave was as much of a star of gogglebox as anyone."

Another read: "Oh no so sorry for all the family and he will be missed attacking Tom and barking at the animal programmes xx RIP Dave the legend xx".

Tom Junior shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: "My boy, RIP Dave"

