A man in his 50s has died after a collision with a bus.

The pedestrian was hit by a Stagecoach bus on Stockport Road in Longsight.

The crash, which took place last week on Thursday (12 October), left the man in critical condition. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died yesterday.

Greater Manchester Police says it was called to reports of a Stagecoach bus colliding with a pedestrian who was crossing the Richmond Grove East junction around 4:48pm.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released on bail.

One witness describes hearing a 'big bang' Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A passenger on the bus at the time of the incident said: "I was sitting upstairs and the next thing, there was a big bang.

"Everybody started getting up and going downstairs and that's when I noticed the windscreen was all cracked.

"I got off the bus and saw a man lying on the floor at the back of the bus and everyone gathering around him."

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Our first priority and thoughts go out to the person affected by this incident, as well as their family and loved ones.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to witnesses for any information Credit: Greater Manchester Police

"Safety is our absolute priority, and we will provide every support we can to assist the investigation into this incident.”

Greater Manchester Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for anyone with relevant information, get in touch on 0161 856 4742 quoting log 2527.