A man who laced his sister's milk with laxtives during a row over an inheritance was caught after she set up a spy-camera.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Robert McCabe became owner of the house in Heywood he shared with his sister Sharon and their brother Desmond after the death of another brother, Dennis.

The house was previously their mother's home, before the family bought it from the council.

Dennis, then living in Australia, funded the purchase, but it was Robert's name on the paperwork.

When Dennis died he willed the house to Sharon's son, causing a row between the three remaining siblings.

Sharon first began to suspect something was amiss when a bottle of milk began to smell of chemicals as the row became ever more bitter.

With the help of her son she set up a camera to cover the fridge and soon caught her brother Robert red-handed.

Footage showed him pouring a substance into the milk from 'a white piece of paper'.

He was brought before the courts, where his sister spoke in a statement of the impact of his actions. "I was shocked and saddened that he could be so malicious and vindictive towards me." Sharon McCabe wrote.

Sharon, who has pancreatitis, experienced stomach pains in April 2020 and was hospitalised.After she was discharged she noticed the four pint bottle of milk smelt of chemicals.

Prosecutor Daniel Lister told the court "She reported her concerns to her son who informed the police.

"Then on April 21, 2020, the victim and her son set up a camera in the kitchen, which covered half of anyone who was standing by the fridge."This showed Robert and Desmond looking at the milk and shaking it. The footage also captured this defendant holding a piece of white paper over an open bottle of milk and tipping something into the milk. We now know that was a laxative."Police interviewed both brothers and Robert admitted administering the substance.

In a statement Sharon said: "I've been through hell over the last three-and-a-half years thinking about what he did to me. I genuinely believe that he will do anything to get me to leave my family home of 41 years, and I no longer have contact with my siblings. I feel like I am being punished by them."

Defence barrister Rachel Faux said McCabe, who has no previous convictions, expressed remorse towards his sister, agreeing with the judge it was a case of 'sibling squabbling'.

"He wants to put matters behind him as quickly as he can and move forward with his life," Ms Faux added.Sentencing, Judge Maurice Greene said McCabe was charged with an offence rarely seen before the courts. "This involved sibling rivalry," he added. "The sort of sibling rivalry a man of your age shouldn't be involved in."There are ways to deal with things, legal ways to deal with things, and you may not always get your own way.

"What you did was inexcusable, juvenile behaviour, and it was not on another juvenile - you knew your sister had health problems."McCabe, of Starkey Street, Heywood, pleaded guilty to maliciously administering a noxious thing to annoy, injure or aggrieve, under the Offences Against the Person Act, 1861. He was made the subject of an 18-month community order; and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

