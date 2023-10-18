A permanent tribute to a 16-year-old girl, who was killed in a hit-and-run by 'boy racers' who used the road as their "personal racetrack" to reach speeds of 145mph in Oldham, has been unveiled.

Alisha Goup died in February after being hit by a car as it mounted the pavement.

In Alisha's memory, the lecture theatre at her school, Oldham Academy North, has been named in her honour.

Play Brightcove video

The plaque has been installed to 'inspire good'.

Alisha's younger sister and brother were at the unveiling, where they joined pupils and teachers.

Play Brightcove video

The teenager, who was walking to college at the time, died at the scene on Rochdale Road in Oldham on 23 February.

Omar Choudhury's BMW mounted the pavement as he raced another BMW at 66mph - more than twice the speed limit.

Evidence recovered from Choudhury’s phone showed clips of him brazenly showing off by driving at high speeds on regular occasions - at one point reaching 133mph.

Alisha's dad Bijur Goup said: "She was the model daughter and model human being. Selfless, the nicest person you could know or meet."

Choudhury, of Broadway, Royton, and Hamidur Rahman, 24, of Tilbury Street, Oldham were found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial.

Hamidur Rahman (L) and Omar Choudhury (R) Credit: GMP

Both were jailed for 14 years, and will serve two thirds of that in custody.

In addition, they were both disqualified from driving for a minimum of 12 years.

Mr Goup said: "I think 14 years is not justifiable. The law has just changed, if you are a vulnerable pedestrian, the sentence should be higher."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...